On Thursday morning's Fox and Friends episode, the hosts told federal workers to use Donald Trump’s work ethic as an "example" and to "work all day."

The hosts accused federal employees of seeking "special treatment" after Trump issued an executive order ending remote work for the federal workforce.

In addition to forcing everyone back to work in the office, Trump's executive orders also killed DEI departments and programs across the federal government.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order ending all remote work for federal employees ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

Host Lawrence Jones used the opportunity to polish up Trump and take a swipe at Biden, according to Mediaite.

"Great thing [federal employees] have an example in the president of the United States who works all day. If you don’t believe me, look at the Marine outside the Oval Office there all night because he is working throughout the night," Jones said. "Joe Biden was in work late, in bed by 4pm. Is he leading by example? The federal workforce should do the same [as Trump]."

Jones continued his commentary about federal workers who preferred to work remotely.

“Look how special they think they are. When other Americans have jobs, they can’t find parking space. They have to go to the public parking and pay to be in the parking garage," Jones said. "They say that they have elderly family members that they have to take care of. So does every other American. We have to go to work.”

He offered the unsolicited advice that workers with ailing family members simply "save up" and hire help.

"It’s like they want special treatment for everything. And their salary is way better than some of the other private sector jobs," he said.

Back in 2018, it was revealed via a White House schedule that was leaked to Axios that Trump started his first meetings of the day at 11 am after three hours of "executive time."

The "executive time" was time Trump spent watching TV and sending out tweets, according to the Axios report.

The White House defended Trump at the time, issuing a statement insisting that he "puts in long hours and long days nearly ever day of the week all year long."

Trump was also known for spending much of his presidency golfing, despite insisting during his 2016 campaign that he wouldn’t have time to play golf if elected.

In 2020, CBS White House correspondent Mark Knoller — known for tracking presidential activities — revealed that Trump spent all or part of 248 days of his presidency golfing.

Former President Barack Obama, also an avid golfer, played 98 rounds of golf over two terms in the White House, according to Knoller's tracker.