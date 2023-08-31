Watch live as Ron DeSantis provides update on Hurricane Idalia recovery efforts

Watch live as Ron DeSantis holds a news conference in Steinhatchee, Florida, on Thursday 31 August, to provide an update on the response to Hurricane Idalia.

The storm has left three people dead across the state and neighbouring Georgia as it continues to hammer North Carolina with heavy flooding.

Idalia ploughed into Florida’s Big Bend as a Category 3 Hurricane on Wednesday morning before losing power as it moved inland.

A 100-year-old oak tree toppled over onto Mr DeSantis’ mansion in Tallahassee as the storm rolled through.

The governor’s wife, Casey DeSantis, revealed the incident on X (formerly known as Twitter), saying she and her children were home at the time but no one was injured.

Mr DeSantis was out of the house at the time coordinating with state and federal authorities in the wake of the hurricane.

Idalia brought winds and storm surge not seen in that part of the Gulf coast in more than 125 years, according to reports.