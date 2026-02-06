Florida begins offering commercial driving license tests exclusively in English

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Beginning Friday, all driver’s tests obtained in Florida will be administered in English without the option of an interpreter or translator, a move that comes months after conservative politicians seized on a tragic truck crash to denounce non-English speaking undocumented immigrants who drive.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said the new rule will apply to all driver’s license classifications, including commercial – which were once offered in Spanish.

Officials claim that the change will make roads safer for Floridians by forcing all drivers to understand road signs in English. However, there is little data to support the claim that non-English speaking drivers make roads less safe.

The decision by the state comes six months after three people were killed when a tractor-trailer, driven by an immigrant who entered the country illegally, attempted to make an illegal U-turn on Florida’s turnpike.

The driver obtained his commercial driving license in California. Florida does not recognize out-of-state driver’s licenses that are issued to people who do not provide proof of lawful residency.

All driver's seeking to obtain a license in Florida will be required to take the test in English ( Getty Images )

State and federal officials seized on the tragic crash to promote restrictions on undocumented immigrants’ ability to obtain driver’s licenses. Others advocated for rule changes to require English be spoken to take a driver’s test.

Last year, before the Florida tractor-trailer crash, the Trump administration re-established lack of English language proficiency as an out-of-service violation for commercial drivers. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration had scrapped the rule in 2016.

DeSantis called the new change to driver’s tests in Florida “good reform.”

“Need to be able to read the road signs!” Governor Ron DeSantis wrote on X in support of the change.

However, there is little evidence that suggests a lack of English proficiency makes roads more dangerous. A study last year found that truck drivers who violate English language proficiency rules have higher rates of safety violations – but the study could not determine if a driver’s lack of English proficiency was the cause.

Joe Young, a spokesperson for the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, told PolitiFact that standard signage and iconography used across the country is “meant to be easily recognizable and understandable for drivers.”

“So it's unlikely that a language barrier would make a big difference in one's understanding of this signage," Young said.