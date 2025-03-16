How the new Florida bill could change the way we tip

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New legislation proposed in the Florida House could change the way customers tip at restaurants.

The bill, HB 535, entitled “Public Lodging and Public Food Service Establishments,” makes clear the conditions under which a patron may be removed from a restaurant for not paying their bill.

An amendment to the legislation also handles tipping as well as service charges. Customers would not have to pay a required gratuity or service charge if the service wasn’t up to scratch, according to Fox News Digital.

“A guest may not be required to pay an automatic gratuity or service charge if the guest complains… about the quality of service provided,” the amendment states.

Meanwhile, service charges or automatic gratuity may only be included for groups with six or more people. The proposed law could also direct restaurants to reveal who’s getting the gratuity or service charge and disclose the percentages.

The Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association said in a statement that they are not in favor of the amendment.

A Florida bill aims to change the way tipping and service charges work ( AFP via Getty Images )

“We understand that customers may be experiencing ‘tip fatigue’ because they are feeling compelled to tip even when, historically, no tip would be warranted," the group’s vice president for government relations and general counsel, Samantha Padgett, said. “However, many restaurants in Florida and across the U.S. use service charges as a key tool for insuring service and success.”

She added that “Florida statutes already require that a service charge notification appear on the menu and on the customer’s receipt.”

“We feel there are important and effective ways to build on the current notification requirements that are currently in statute, that will result in better customer communication,” said Padgett. “We believe a customer deserves to have the information needed to make their own decisions about where to dine.”

WalletHub found in a recent survey that nine out of 10 Americans think tipping culture is “out of control” in the U.S. As many as 83 percent of Americans think that automatic service charges should be prohibited. Meanwhile, roughly half of Americans revealed that they often tip because of social pressure instead of because of good service.

The proposed law would go into effect on July 1 if it passes. The amendment was put forward by State Rep. Demi Busatta, a Republican, after dining in Miami and receiving a bill with both a pre-set gratuity and a service charge.

“In Miami, we’ve seen a growing circumstance where all the restaurants are automatically including a 20 percent gratuity, or they’re calling it gratuity or service charge or service fee or tip, not just on regular sitdown meals but on take-out as well at fast-casual establishments,” said Busatta, according to ClickOrlando.