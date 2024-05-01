Watch live as Kamala Harris delivers remarks on Florida’s six-week abortion ban

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Kamala Harris delivers remarks from Jacksonville, Florida, as the state’s six-week abortion ban takes effect on Wednesday 1 May.

The vice president will denounce the ban and is expected to accuse Republican opponent Donald Trump of being responsible for it.

Florida’s Supreme Court cleared the way for a six-week abortion ban, a time frame before many women realize they are pregnant, in early April.

The court also said a ballot measure legalising abortion until viability could be voted on this November, which could benefit Democrats at the polls.

Ms Harris is visiting Jacksonville, a Democratic outpost, where she is expected to blame former president Trump for eliminating abortion rights in the state and talk about the harm inflicted by state abortion bans, a campaign official said.

Joe Biden declared “Florida is in play nationally” when he visited last week, indicating Democrats could try to flip the state, which voted Republican in recent presidential elections.