Senator John Fetterman and wife hospitalized after Maryland car crash

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman and his wife Giselle were hospitalized after being involved in a car crash in Maryland.

Fetterman, a Democrat, was driving a Chevrolet Traverse that struck the rear of a Chevrolet Impala on I-70 on Sunday, Maryland State Police said.

According to his office, Fetterman suffered a bruised shoulder in the incident and both he and his wife were discharged on Sunday afternoon.

No details were given on any injuries suffered by Giselle Barreto Fetterman.

Officials say that a passenger in Fetterman’s vehicle, as well as the driver of the Impala, were both taken by ambulance to War Memorial Hospital in West Virginia for medical evaluation.

Democratic Senate candidate for Pennsylvania John Fetterman alongside his wife Gisele Barreto Fetterman (R), arrives to vote at the New Hope Baptist Church in Braddock, Pennsylvania, in November 2022 ( EPA )

“On Sunday morning, John and Gisele were involved in a car accident with another driver. Out of an abundance of caution, they were evaluated at a local hospital. John was treated for a bruised shoulder and they were discharged that afternoon. They are doing well and happy to be back in Braddock,” a spokesperson for Fetterman’s office told The Independent.

Both vehicles were traveling west on I-70 when the wreck happened around 8am.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing and no citations have been issued, police said.