Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sen. John Fetterman has been hospitalized after a fall during an early morning walk Thursday.

Fetterman’s office said he suffered a “ventricular fibrillation flare-up” that caused him to feel light-headed, which led to the fall.

He was left with minor injuries to his face and was under “routine observation” at the hospital in Pittsburgh while doctors fine-tune his medication regimen, his office said.

“If you thought my face looked bad before, wait until you see it now!” Fetterman quipped after the tumble.

Fetterman, who suffered a stroke in 2022, has disclosed that he was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy and a heart condition called atrial fibrillation.

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman at the U.S. Capitol on October 8, 2025 ( Getty )

Cardiomyopathy can impede blood flow and potentially cause heartbeats so irregular they can be fatal.

Atrial fibrillation can cause blood to pool inside a pocket of the heart, allowing clots to form. Clots then can break off, get stuck and cut off blood, causing a stroke.

Fetterman, 55, has said the stroke was atrial fibrillation. He underwent surgery after the stroke to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator to manage the condition.

The lingering effects of his stroke include diminished auditory processing speed, called auditory processing disorder, which makes it harder to speak fluidly and quickly process spoken conversation into meaning.

Weeks after joining the Senate in 2023, Fetterman checked himself into the hospital for clinical depression. He was released six weeks later and has since urged people who are depressed to get professional help.

Post-stroke depression is common and treatable through medication and talk therapy, doctors say.