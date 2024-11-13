Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Federal Emergency Management Agency employee who was fired after advising her disaster relief team to skip homes with yard signs supporting Donald Trump has broken her silence.

Marn’i Washington, who says she was let go by FEMA after the messages were leaked, claimed in an interview with reporter Roland Martin that it is common practice among officials to skip homes – regardless of their demonstrated political affiliation – that have hostile residents.

“Once we start seeing a trend, for example, if they just so happen to have these Trump campaign signs in front of their home, and that’s the characteristic that’s coming along with that, we have to proceed with precaution,” Washington told Martin on Monday.

“FEMA always preaches avoidance first and then de-escalation,” she added. “So this is not isolated. This is a colossal event of avoidance, not just in the state of Florida, but you will find avoidance in the Carolinas.”

open image in gallery A FEMA disaster recovery center pictured in Asheville, North Carolina. Washington claims that avoiding homes with hostile residents, regardless of political affiliation, is standard FEMA practice ( AP )

Washington also said that she believes FEMA officials knew the text was not politically driven.

“You’re saying that they are aware that this is not politically driven, it is driven based upon the hostility shown towards FEMA workers in the field?” Martin asked Washington.

“Yes,” she responded.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell condemned the text messages when they were leaked last week.

“This is a clear violation of FEMA’s core values and principles to help people regardless of their political affiliation,” Criswell said in a post on X on Saturday. “This was reprehensible.”

open image in gallery FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, pictured, called the text messages ‘reprehensible’ over the weekend ( REUTERS )

“I want to be clear to all of my employees and the American people, this type of behavior and action will not be tolerated at FEMA and we will hold people accountable if they violate these standards of conduct,” she added.

The Independent has contacted FEMA for comment.

This incident comes after Hurricanes Helene and Milton killed hundreds and devastated communities across the southeastern US. Following these storms, FEMA found itself at the center of right-wing conspiracy theories.

Trump falsely claimed last month that federal disaster funds were stolen and given to “illegal immigrants” as Hurricane Helene slammed the southeastern US.

open image in gallery Donald Trump pictured visiting Swannanoa, North Carolina last month after the area was devastated by Hurricane Helene ( Getty Images )

“They stole the FEMA money, just like they stole it from a bank, so they could give it to their illegal immigrants that they want to have vote for them this season,” Trump said at a campaign event in Michigan on Thursday.

Trump also later claimed FEMA is offering just “$750 to people whose homes have been washed away.”

“And yet we send tens of billions of dollars to foreign countries that most people have never heard of,” he said. “They’re offering them $750. They’ve been destroyed. These people have been destroyed.”

open image in gallery The roof of the Tropicana Field in Florida pictured with extensive damage following Hurricane Milton ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved )

However, FEMA debunked this claim on its website, noting that the $750 payment is just one type of aid – known as Serious Needs Assistance – that survivors can apply for.

Meanwhile, Criswell has been called to testify at a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing on November 19, the committee chair James Comer wrote in a letter Saturday.

“This hearing will address FEMA’s response to recent major natural disasters, including Hurricanes Helene and Milton, and permit members to investigate recent reports that a FEMA official instructed relief workers to bypass hurricane-impacted homes displaying campaign signs for President Trump,” the letter reads.

“In the wake of the recent major disasters that impacted Americans of all political persuasions, it is critical that FEMA adheres to its disaster relief mission.”