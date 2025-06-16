Workers could soon be protected from working in the scorching heat – if Trump doesn’t change the rules

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump will have the chance to adopt — or ignore — new workplace safety regulations that could help prevent heat-related deaths and illnesses.

Last August, nine workers in the U.S. between the ages of 19 and 71 died as a result of heat-related issues while they were working. Their jobs included everything from grass cutting to truck unloading, repairing farm equipment and construction, according to the New York Times.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) began public hearings on Monday on a proposed rule intended to help prevent heat-related illnesses and deaths on the job. If the rule is passed, it would be the first of its kind.

Considering heat's effects on laborers has become an especially pressing issue as global temperatures continue to rise due to human-driven climate change caused by the burning of fossil fuels.

The rule was proposed last summer by the Biden administration, and it would require employers to provide water and rest breaks when temperatures pass certain levels.

President Donald Trump will have to decide whether or not to adopt potential new regulations from protecting workers from heat-related death and illnesses ( EPA )

Even if OSHA agrees to adopt the new rule, the Trump administration is not legally obligated to implement them, according to the New York Times.

Since his return to power, Trump has largely pushed to roll back environmental and safety regulations that protect workers but can hamper productivity or otherwise cut into employers' profits.

Deaths and illnesses related to heat have skyrocketed in recent years due to human-driven climate change. Last summer was the hottest on record during the hottest year on record, and on average heat kills more people every year than hurricanes, floods, and tornadoes combined, according to the National Weather Service.

David Keeling, Trump's OSHA head, has raised some concerns among workers' health watchdogs. He formerly worked as a health and safety executive at UPS and Amazon — both companies that have been fined for workplace safety violations, including issues related to heat.

Worker health advocates have seen Trump's willingness to allow the public hearings as a good sign, but they remain concerned that the federal government may try to push through a weaker version of the proposed protections.

Under the proposed OSHA rule, at a heat index of 80 degrees Fahrenheit (26.6 degrees Celsius), companies will be required to provide water to their workers and break areas. At a 90F (32.2C), they must also offer workers 15-minute breaks every two hours, in addition to other heat-illness mitigation measures.

The thresholds are based off a 2020 study by OSHA that identified a "heat death line," which is a temperature below which few heat deaths typically occur.

The "heat death line" is 80F. According to the study, 96 percent of heat-related deaths occur at temperatures above that line.

While OSHA's rule would be aimed at establishing a federal standard, at least seven states have adopted their own workplace heat rules, with others considering similar protections, according to the Times.

State lawmakers in Texas and Florida — two of the hottest states in the U.S. — have passed laws stopping local governments from enacting their own workplace heat standards.