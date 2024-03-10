Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

New York Fire Department Commissioner Laura Kavanagh is reportedly trying to find which firefighters and staffers booed New York Attorney General Letitia James during a promotion ceremony earlier this week, according to a report.

Some members of the FDNY booed Ms James and chanted Donald Trump's name over her during the ceremony, which was held at the Christian Cultural Centre's Brooklyn Campus, according to the New York Post.

“Oh, come on. We’re in a house of God. First, simmer down,” Ms James told her detractors during the event. “Thank you for getting it out of your system.”

Ms James was at the event because her friend, Reverend Pamela Holmes, was bring sworn in as the department's second female chaplain. She is the first Black woman to hold the title.

The attorney general won a $454m civil fraud judgement against Mr Trump after he was found guilty of inflating his personal wealth to convince investors to fund his real estate ventures.

FDNY Engine 2 truck drives in the 2023 New York City Veterans Day Parade on November 11, 2023 in New York City (Getty Images)

The FDNY Chief of Department John Hodges reportedly sent an email to agency heads warning that the search was by its Bureau of Investigation and Trials to find who disparaged the state's attorney general.

In his email, he said he recommended that the individuals "come forward."

"I have been told by the commissioner it will be better for them if they come forward and we don't have to hunt them down," he said in the email.

Mr Hodges reminded the agency heads that there was video of the event.

“I realize members might not come forward but they should know that there is clear video of the entire incident and they will be contacted by BITS if they don’t,” he wrote in the email.

He further stated that those who come forward will be sent to the FDNY headquarters "to be educated why their behaviour is unacceptable."

The Uniformed Fire Officers Association, a union for firefighters, advised its members that the heads of the department were looking for those involved, and emphasised that the brass were in "possession of video footage of the event."

The union told members who thought they might be targeted by the investigation that they may want to consider seeking representation.

FDNY spokesman Jim Long said the department was not trying to punish employees for their political views, but rather for their unprofessional behaviour toward a visiting official.

“Nobody is hunting anyone down. We’re looking into those who clearly broke department regulations,” he told the Post. “It has nothing to do with politics. It’s about professionalism at an official event held in a house of worship.”