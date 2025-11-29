Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Food and Drug Administration is planning to impose strict new vaccine regimens, claiming Covid-19 shots contributed to the deaths of at least ten children, according to a report.

In a Friday memo, obtained by the Washington Post and the New York Times, Vinay Prasad, the FDA’s director of the vaccine division, told agency staff that the children had died “after and because of” the coronavirus vaccine. Their deaths were related to inflammation of the heart, known medically as myocarditis, he said.

“This is a profound revelation,” Prasad wrote. “For the first time, the US FDA will acknowledge that COVID-19 vaccines have killed American children.”

The memo didn’t include the identities of the children or whether they suffered from other health problems. It also didn’t mention the vaccine makers, according to reports.

The Independent has asked the FDA for more information.

The FDA laid out a new approach to vaccine approval

Officials concluded the deaths were linked to the vaccine after a "detailed analysis of deaths voluntarily reported to the VAERS system," Prasad wrote, according to a PBS “NewsHour” correspondent.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who oversees the FDA, is a long-term vaccine skeptic who once dubbed the Covid-19 vaccine the “deadliest vaccine ever made."

Prasad also laid out new regulations for vaccine approvals as well as new rules for who gets vaccines and how often.

The agency will reconsider its annual flu vaccine framework, labeling the once-a-year guidance a “catastrophe of low-quality evidence,” and will reexamine whether Americans should be receiving multiple vaccines at the same time, Prasad said in the memo. There will also be tightened restrictions for authorizing new vaccines for pregnant women, he said.

“I remain open to vigorous discussions and debate,” Prasad wrote at the end of his email. He then added that staff members who disagreed with the foundation of these policies should submit their resignations.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who oversees the FDA, has been a longstanding vaccine skeptic and removed 17 sitting members of the CDC's vaccine panel in June

Jesse Goodman, who served in Prasad’s role from 2003 to 2009, told the Post that he believes the current vaccine guidelines are already “quite strict.”

“It’s not like these things are being approved without strong scientific evidence,” Goodman told the outlet. “They’re being approved with strong scientific evidence.”

The memo came less than a week before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine committee is scheduled to meet. In June, Kennedy removed the committee’s sitting 17 members and replaced them in a move meant to “restore public trust” in vaccines, he said in a memo at the time.

Michael Osterholm, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told the Times that he believed the memo was intentionally fired off ahead of the scheduled meeting.

“This is an irresponsible way to deal with a very critical public health issue like vaccination and adverse events,” he said.

The meeting agenda states that the committee plans to discuss the childhood immunization schedule and the Hepatitis B vaccine.