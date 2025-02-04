Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

FBI agents who worked on cases surrounding the January 6 attack and investigations into Donald Trump are suing the Department of Justice to block the administration from “unlawful” and “retaliatory” purges as the president and his allies launch a campaign of “retribution” against government agencies.

A class action lawsuit brought by nine anonymous agents in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday includes a copy of a three-page survey that Justice Department leadership is using to identify agents who worked on cases involving the president and the prosecution of hundreds of people in connection with the Capitol assault.

Agents fear that Justice Department leadership, under Trump’s instruction, will use the list to “identify agents and other FBI personnel to be terminated as a form of politically motivated retribution,” according to the complaint.

“Plaintiffs assert that the very act of compiling lists of persons who worked on matters that upset Donald Trump is retaliatory in nature, intended to intimidate FBI agents and other personnel and to discourage them from reporting any future malfeasance and by Donald Trump and his agents,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit also notes that Elon Musk and his allies are working to “access government databases that house personal information, without regard to security protocols, and without a legitimate business purpose,” and that their personal information has been published on the “dark web” by convicted rioters.

“Plaintiffs legitimately fear that the information being compiled will be accessed by persons who are not authorized to have access to it, and who lack the requisite security clearances to handle such information,” according to the lawsuit. “Plaintiffs further assert that even if they are not targeted for termination, they may face other retaliatory acts such as demotion, denial of job opportunities or denial of promotions in the future.”

FBI agents who investigated Trump and hundreds of people connected to the January 6 attack are suing the Justice Department over a ‘retaliatory’ campaign to purge them from their jobs ( AP )

A redacted copy of the questionnaire was attached in court documents, showing that agents were asked to identify their specific roles in the investigations stemming from Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and his possession of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

The publication of those surveys could place them in “immediate risk of serious harm,” according to the agents, who are asking a judge to block the dissemination or publication of the surveys.

The agents claim violations of their First Amendment rights and a breach of federal privacy laws that prohibit the Justice Department from disseminating the identities of FBI personnel.

The Independent has requested comment from the Justice Department and White House.

Trump swiftly issued pardons and commuted the sentences for virtually every convicted rioter as one of his first official actions in the Oval Office on January 20, while Ed Martin — the acting U.S. attorney in Washington — is moving to dismiss the remaining cases against people accused of joining a Trump-fueled mob on January 6, 2021.

Now-former special counsel Jack Smith effectively dismissed the two sprawling federal cases against the president, and he resigned before Trump returned to office.

Kash Patel, Trump’s nominee to lead the FBI, spent his Senate confirmation hearing last week trying to evade his record of conspiracy theories and support for January 6 rioters, including his fundraising for defendants accused of attacking law enforcement, after he spent years threatening to prosecute a so-called “deep state” and members of the press, among other perceived enemies of the Trump administration.

Democratic members of Congress and state attorneys general are now demanding that Patel testify to the “unprecedented attack” against federal law enforcement agents in the wake of Trump’s presidency.

“Shortly after his confirmation hearing, we learned that more than a dozen high-ranking FBI officials were fired and that the FBI is developing a list of all agents and staff who worked investigations and prosecutions related to the January 6th Capitol insurrection,” the attorneys general wrote Tuesday. “Mr. Patel must answer questions about this unprecedented attack on the FBI before Senators vote on his confirmation.”