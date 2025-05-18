FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino says James Comey ‘brought shame to FBI again’ over ‘86 47’ pic
Comey, who was dismissed by President Donald Trump in 2017, shared a photo reading “86 47,” drawing outrage from the right.
FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino slammed former FBI Director James Comey for bringing “shame to the FBI badge, yet again” after he posted a picture reading “86 47,” which many have perceived as a call to “get rid of” the 47th President.
"Former FBI Director James Comey brought shame to the FBI badge, yet again, this past week," Bongino wrote on X. "The Director and I spend an inordinate amount of time cleaning up messes left behind by former Director Comey. And his latest actions are no exception."
Comey, who was dismissed by President Donald Trump in 2017, sparked outrage from the right after sharing a photo Thursday showing seashells written out to say “86 47.”
The phrase “86 47” is widely understood to mean to “get rid of” the 47th president – Trump.
Comey, who later deleted the post, wrote online that he “didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence” and said his photo was being misinterpreted.
The former FBI director also took heat from his former boss, who continued to fan the flame on Sunday by sharing posts about Comey’s commentary on his own Truth Social platform.
“The term 86 was used by gangsters when they wanted someone disposed of, or murdered. Take them 8 miles out and bury them 6 feet under. If James Comey didn't understand the shell depiction, why did he feel the need to post it?” one person who Trump reposted wrote.
Another claimed: “Nothing says more the Trump assassination attempt was an inside job, than James Comey calling openly in the internet for another Trump assassination. Prove me wrong!”
Trump also insisted that Comey was being intentional with the post, telling Fox News on Friday: “He knew exactly what that meant. A child knows what that meant. If you’re the FBI director, and you don’t know what that meant, that meant ‘assassination,’ and it says it loud and clear.”
FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement to Fox News that the US Secret Service interviewed Comey about the incident.
