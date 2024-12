Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

FBI Director Christopher Wray has signaled his intention to quit his post next month ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration as president, creating a vacancy that Trump intends to fill with loyalist Kash Patel.

Wray reportedly told FBI employees at an agency town hall that he would step down in January, nearly two and a half years before the expiration of the ten-year term he was sworn in for in August 2017. The news of his announcement was first reported by The New York Times.

In prepared remarks, he said he’d had “weeks of careful thought” on the matter after which he said he’d “decided the right thing for the Bureau is for me to serve until the end of the current Administration in January and then step down.”

“My goal is to keep the focus on our mission — the indispensable work you’re doing on behalf of the American people every day. In my view, this is the best way to avoid dragging the Bureau deeper into the fray, while reinforcing the values and principles that are so important to how we do our work,” he said.

The former federal prosecutor, a Yale Law School graduate who ran the Department of Justice’s criminal division during the George W Bush administration, will be the second FBI director to exit the agency due to Trump’s intervention.

The vacancy Wray filled in 2017 was created months earlier when Trump fired then-director James Comey because of Comey’s refusal to quash investigations into Trump’s allies as well as a probe into the then-president’s 2016 campaign’s potential ties to the Russian government.

Comey was only the second FBI director to be fired from the position since Congress enacted a statute specifying that the head of the nation’s preeminent federal law enforcement agency could serve a single ten-year term.

Like his predecessor, Wray’s exit comes after clashes with Trump over criminal probes into his conduct, specifically the August 2022 FBI search of Trump’s home that led to criminal charges against Trump for allegedly unlawfully retaining national defense information and obstructing justice.

Trump complained about the court-authorized search and blamed Wray for it in an interview with NBC News last week, telling Meet the Press host Kristen Welker: “He invaded Mar-a-Lago ... I’m very unhappy with the things he’s done.”

While Wray has cultivated a reputation as a nonpartisan figure during his time atop the bureau, his proposed successor, Patel, is an extremely partisan figure who has rose to prominence through his being loyal toTrump personally.

He has vowed to root out what he calls “the deep state” — a term often used by Republicans to describe nonpartisan civil servants who cross Trump or his allies — by firing FBI leadership, moving its headquarters out of Washington and instituting loyalty tests for personnel.

More follows...