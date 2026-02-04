Ethics panel sounds the alarm after Trump official appears in jewelry ad using government title
An Energy Department spokesperson said that the ad was an ‘oversight that has since been addressed’
An ethics watchdog is sounding the alarm after a Trump administration official overseeing mineral innovation hawked diamond jewelry in a retail catalog.
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, which describes itself as an organization fighting for American democracy with an "aim to build a government that is accountable, transparent and ethical," filed a complaint last week focused on the jewelry ad.
The complaint urges the Energy Department's inspector general to investigate Trice Jewelers catalog ads featuring Assistant Secretary of Energy Audrey Robertson. She oversees the agency's Office of Critical Minerals and Energy Innovation.
The ad features a photo of Robertson — decked out in several pieces of diamond jewelry — and her dog. Larger images of the jewelry on offer surround the photo, including an 18-karat white gold diamond necklace with a $14,200 price tag.
In addition to the images, there's a short quote from Robertson about her favorite jewelry and a biographical blurb about her that mentions her title.
"Ethics rules prohibit executive branch officials from using their public office and official title for private gain, including for the endorsement of any product or enterprise," the CREW complaint says.
The complaint goes on to say that "Robertson’s appearance in the catalog, coupled with the biographical information specifically identifying her title and position at the Department of Energy, implies that her support of this private jeweler was made in her official capacity and backed by the weight of the federal government."
An Energy Department spokesperson told Government Executive that the ad was an "oversight that has since been addressed."
"The appearance was an unpaid, personal appearance made in her capacity as a private individual, prior to her confirmation. Her title was added by the vendor as a biographical detail, rather than a suggestion of endorsement. Once the error came to the department’s attention, Ms Robertson asked the vendor to make a correction," the statement says. "Ms Robertson fully adheres to all ethics requirements and upholds the highest standards of conduct."
The Independent has requested comment from the Department of Energy.
Despite the response from the Energy Department, CREW is asking the agency's inspector general to determine whether Robertson asked for her title to be included, received any payment for the ad, has any previous relationship with Trice Jewelers, and sought ethics guidance before agreeing to participate in the ad.
The ad isn't the first time Trump administration officials — including the president himself — have been accused of using their positions to endorse products.
Last spring, President Donald Trump held a press event in which he publicly said he planned to purchase a Tesla from then-DOGE boss and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Democratic Senator Chris Murphy described the display as "corruption" at the time.
“Just because the corruption plays out in public doesn’t mean it’s not corruption,” he wrote in a post on X in March.
Trump’s Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was sued over her promotion of a Texas dentist on her social media accounts when she was South Dakota Governor.
Travelers United, a consumer advocacy group, filed a lawsuit in 2024, accusing Noem of “advertis[ing] a product or service without disclosing that she has a financial relationship with that company.”
The allegations were tied to a video Noem made at the time promoting a dentistry office.
“I’m the governor of South Dakota and had the opportunity to come to Smile Texas to fix my teeth, which has been absolutely amazing,” she says in the video.
During his first term, Trump's then-adviser Kellyanne Conway received a warning from the U.S. Office of Government Ethics after she told Americans to "go buy Ivanka's stuff." Her comment referenced a clothing line operated by Trump's daughter, Ivanka.
"Go buy Ivanka's stuff," Conway said at the time. "I own some of it. I fully — I'm going to just, going to give a free commercial here. Go buy it today, everybody. You can find it online.”
After receiving complaints from Democrats and ethics watchdogs, the office "concluded that Ms Conway acted inadvertently and is highly unlikely to do so again."
