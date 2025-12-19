Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Erika Kirk, the CEO of Turning Point USA and widow of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk, endorsed Vice President JD Vance for president in 2028.

During a speech at TPUSA’s Americafest conference on Thursday, Kirk told the delighted audience: “We are going to get my husband’s friend JD Vance elected 48 in the most resounding way possible.”

Vance has not publicly announced any plans to run in 2028, though several polls indicate he is the leading favorite among Republicans. Being backed by one of the nation’s most influential conservative organizations could further strengthen his position.

Vance and Charlie Kirk shared a close friendship, dating back to 2017, and the vice president credited Kirk with playing a pivotal role in shaping his political career.

“Charlie Kirk was a true friend,” Vance wrote in a tribute following the conservative activist’s assassination in Utah on September 10. “So much of the success we've had in this administration traces directly to Charlie's ability to organize and convene.”

open image in gallery Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk and current head of TPUSA, endorsed Vice President JD Vance for president in 2028. ( Getty Images )

During a TPUSA event in October, Erika Kirk said “no one will ever replace” her deceased husband, but she added that she sees “some similarities” between him and Vance. When the vice president joined her on stage, the pair embraced, sparking rumors on social media about the nature of their relationship.

Kirk later addressed the incident on a podcast hosted by Megyn Kelly, who remarked that people “went to the weirdest places” after the two hugged.

“Anyone whom I have hugged, that I have touched the back of your head when I hug you, I always say, ‘God bless you,’” Kirk said on the show, adding that if anyone “wants to take that out of context,” they can “go right ahead.”

Vance is scheduled to speak at the Americafest conference, which is expected to have more attract more than 30,000 attendees, on Sunday.

open image in gallery Kirk embraced Vance during a Turning Point USA event in Mississippi in October. ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery Kirk met Trump in the White House in November for the swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed ambassador to India. ( AFP via Getty Images )

Kirk’s endorsement of the vice president comes amidst a period of MAGA infighting over her late husband’s assassination and legacy — and these tensions were on center stage at the conference.

Speaking at Americafest on Thursday, conservative media commentator Ben Shapiro accused some MAGA influencers of platforming extremist voices who have promulgated conspiracy theories about Charlie Kirk’s death. He singled out Tucker Carlson, who has baselessly raised doubts about the government’s investigation.

“The conservative movement is … in danger from charlatans who claim to speak in the name of principle but actually traffic in conspiracism and dishonesty,” Shapiro said.

Carlson, who has his own hugely popular online show, took the stage shortly after Shapiro. He said GOP leaders should resist the move to “deplatform and denounce,” stating that the rush to sideline those accused of bigotry “is the number one reason I voted for Donald Trump.”

Carlson, who said he supports Vance, added that he is engaged in a “proxy war” for the future of the conservative movement.

One prominent MAGA influencer who was notably absent was Candace Owens. The influential podcast host has consistently promoted conspiracy theories about Charlie Kirk’s death and accused Erika Kirk of displaying “Meghan Markle syndrome,” which she suggests is wanting publicity or privacy when it suits her.

Owens announced this week that she had an “extremely productive” four-and-a-half hour meeting with Kirk, adding that “tensions were thawed.” Kirk also described the meeting as “extremely productive.”

On Thursday, Kirk mocked several of the conspiracy theories about her husband’s assassination, including one promoted by Owens claiming that Egyptian planes have been following her around.

“We have 25 countries represented,” she told a crowd of supporters. “Don’t worry guys, Egypt is not on the list.”