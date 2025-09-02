Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, tried his hand at sumo wrestling on a visit to Japan and quickly found himself unceremoniously dumped out of the ring despite a strong start.

Trump, 41, was reportedly in the Far East to take part in a shareholder meeting in Tokyo with the Japanese bitcoin treasury company Metaplanet as his family seeks to expand its fledgling cryptocurrency business.

While there, the businessman toured a local wrestling venue and fought Yokozuna, 34, a legend of the discipline, for a video posted to Instagram shortly afterwards.

open image in gallery Eric Trump squares up to Yokozuna in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday ( Eric Trump/Instagram )

Dressed in a sky blue polo shirt and denim shorts rather than dare the traditional mawashi loincloth worn by the rikishi, the American used every inch of his rangy six foot five inch frame to lean into Yokozuna, initially succeeding in driving him backwards.

But having soaked up the initial pressure, the more experienced man soon tired of humoring his guest, locked his arms around Trump’s midriff, gently lifted him into the air and marched him out of the dohyo.

Laughing uproariously in defeat, Trump clasped Yokozuna’s hands and bowed respectfully to the victor.

“Not every day you get invited to sumo the legend, Yokozuna! Almost had him! A great honor!” the visitor captioned his video.

In a second clip, Trump is shown practising some entry-level moves with his much-larger adversary before being swung around like a child.

open image in gallery Yokozuna dumps Eric Trump out of the sumo ring in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday September 2 2025 ( Eric Trump/Instagram )

Trump also posted a grinning selfie with Yokozuna and five more fighters.

Despite the light-hearted nature of the encounter, a video discussing the post on YouTube attracted a number of harsh comments.

“Rich, dumb people activities are getting weirder and weirder,” one person said.

“Eric Trump squaring off against a sumo wrestler went over like a pregnant pole vaulter – awkward, doomed, and painful to watch,” wrote another.

Others claimed to have mistaken the video for a clip from the latest episode of South Park but perhaps the most damning comment of all read simply: “Eric just wanted a hug.”

President Trump himself is well-known as a fan of combat sports, having a long history with WWE and a friendship with UFC boss Dana White, with whom he is currently planning a cage fight at the White House scheduled for next year.