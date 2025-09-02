Eric Trump for president? Second son leaves the door open for a White House run: ‘I’m not saying no’
President’s middle son plays coy when asked about political ambitions over the weekend
Could one of President Donald Trump’s two eldest sons be considering how to turn their father’s Make America Great Again machine into a new American political dynasty?
One of them isn’t dismissing the idea out of hand.
The president’s second-eldest son, Eric Trump, told Nikkei Asia in an interview published Sunday that he was neither closing the door nor giving the nod to launching his own bid for the presidency, more than a decade after his father first entered the political stage as a candidate in the 2016 Republican primary.
Asked whether he was harboring political ambitions of his own, he replied: “I’m not saying no, but I’m also not saying yes.”
More follows...
