Eric Trump doesn’t rule out dad running for president again in 2028

Eric Trump has dodged a question on whether his father could run for the White House again for an unconstitutional third term in 2028 – without ruling the prospect out either.

The 41 year-old’s remarks come after the president recently said a proposed plot for him to serve as Vice President JD Vance’s running mate before switching places would be permissible but “too cute.”

Appearing on The New York Post’s Pod Force One podcast, Trump’s second son was presented with a similar proposition by host Miranda Devine.

“I know you love the 2028, Trump 2028 cap, and people always assume it’s about Donald Trump, but it could also mean Eric Trump, Don Jr…” she said.

open image in gallery Eric Trump speaks to Miranda Devine on The New York Post's Pod Force One podcast ( Pod Force One/The New York Post )

Rather than take the bait directly, Eric said: “I think you have a different Republican Party now and I think you have a Republican Party of fighters.

“My father’s taught people how to fight in a way that they did not know how to fight under the George [W] Bush years and the [John] McCain years.

“I think we’ve gotten really good at it, right? And the reason I say we’ve gotten good at it is, we didn’t have a choice. We either fought for ourselves, or we died or we just didn’t win.”

His allusion to the Bush era came the day after the death of his vice president Dick Cheney was announced. Trump has not commented on Cheney’s passing, although flags were lowered to half-staff at the White House in his honor.

open image in gallery Donald Trump celebrates with his family at his second inauguration at the U.S. Capitol on January 20 this year ( AP )

Reverting to the question of 2028, Eric did take Devine up on her suggestion that he might be tempted to step away from the Trump Organization himself to mount a campaign of his own.

“If there was no other choice and it got so bad that you had to do it… but I’m happy, at least temporarily, to be retired from politics, as he does a great job in Washington, D.C.” he said.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Eric defended his family reportedly earning more than $800 million from its cryptocurrency holdings this year, which Democrats have indicated they would be interested in investigating if they retake the House of Representatives after next year’s midterms.

“We didn’t have a choice,” he said of the Trumps venturing into the emerging sector. “We got debanked by every financial institution in this country. We got debanked by Bank of America. We got debanked by Chase. We got debanked by everyone.”

open image in gallery Trump’s famous Fulton Couty mugshot may have helped attracted voters, his son claims ( Reuters )

He also reflected on his father’s ability to turn misfortune to his advantage, citing the mugshot taken of him at Fulton County Jail in Georgia in August 2023 becoming an iconic image that now hangs just outside the Oval Office.

“Isn’t the great irony of the world the fact that that’s probably the one thing that helped us with the African American vote the most and minority communities?” he said. “It took those very communities that had been so abused by the very system that were coming after this guy, and they’ve done this to us, and I’ve seen this before and I don’t like it.”

The younger Trump also addressed the first attempt on his father’s life in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024, saying he had been left “unsatisfied” by the official investigation failing to yield a motive to explain the actions of Thomas Matthew Crooks, the gunman killed at the scene.

“I’m wholly p***ed off about it, and I remain p***ed off about it,” he said. “We know nothing. We don’t know who he is.

“We know he has multiple cell phones. Trying to figure out what 20-year-old has multiple cell phones.

“The kid was cremated in like five days or six days. Like, give me a break. Most family pets take longer to be cremated.”