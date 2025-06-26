Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New York City Mayor Eric Adams officially launched his re-election campaign Thursday on the steps of City Hall, delivering a fiery speech that was nearly drowned out by a chaotic crowd of protesters and supporters shouting over one another.

The raucous rally comes one day after Zohran Mamdani’s surprise Democratic primary win over former NYC governor Andrew Cuomo.

Adams, a 64-year-old former police captain and self-described “blue-collar mayor,” announced he will run as an independent this year, following low approval ratings and the dismissal of federal corruption charges against him.

The reigning mayor declared New York a “city of hands up, not handouts,” railing against Mamdani’s affordability platform.

"This is a city not of socialism. There's no dignity in someone giving you everything for free. There's dignity in giving you a job, so you can provide for your family and the opportunities that you deserve,” Adams said Thursday, rejecting Mamdani’s vision of tuition‑free city colleges, rent freezes, free bus services, and publicly-run grocery stores.

open image in gallery NYC Mayor Eric Adams faced a loud crowd of protesters and supporters at his re-election launch Thursday. ( Getty Images )

But as Adams spoke, demonstrators heckled him as a “Trump Democrat” and “f****** criminal,” referencing past federal investigations into his campaign and criticizing his cozying up with the current administration.

Supporters responded by chanting “four more years,” which Adams appeared thankful for, before waving his hand at the crowd to calm down so he could get through the announcement.

Adams went on to contrast himself with Mamdani, calling him “someone with a silver spoon” who “would say and do anything to get elected.”

open image in gallery Adams waved his hand at the crowd in an attempt to quiet them down. ( Getty Images )

Mamdani, a 33-year-old Assembly member backed by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders, won the primary on Tuesday with 43.5 percent of the vote, marking a major progressive shift despite his limited experience.

Also in the race are Republican Curtis Sliwa, whom Adams previously defeated in 2021, and independent candidate Jim Walden. There remains speculation that Cuomo might re-enter the race as an independent.

With ranked-choice voting set to conclude on July 1, the stage is set for a fierce general election on November 4, 2025.