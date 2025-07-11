Eric Adams raises $1 million in a single night for NYC mayoral campaign as his voters fear Mamdani

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New York City Mayor Eric Adams raised $1 million for his re-election bid on Wednesday night as his supporters step up their opposition against the Democratic nominee, Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani.

Adams hosted hundreds of people at the fundraiser event, and more than 800 donated, Bloomberg reports. This marks a win for Adams, who reported in March that he raised just $18,000 over two months. Real estate firm CEOs Jeff Blau and Joseph Moinian attended, along with TV personality Phil McGraw, also known as Dr. Phil.

Some of New York City’s wealthiest residents have also founded “New Yorkers for a Better Future Mayor 25,” a group aimed at raising funds to oppose Mamdani, The Wall Street Journal reports. Former Trump adviser and New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani and hedge fund CEO Bill Ackman are among those considering raising money.

Bo Dietl, an actor who wants to raise $10 million alongside Giuliani for through a seprate group, told the Journal he wants to figure out how to “stop” Mamdani.

“No one’s dealing with him,” Dietl said. “In the polls, he’s getting so much attention, and none of these other candidates are stepping up.”

open image in gallery New York City Mayor Eric Adams raised $1 million in a single night this week ( Getty Images )

Mamdani pulled off a stunning upset last month by securing the Democratic Party nomination for mayor, beating former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in the process. Mamdani won 56 percent of the vote, with Cuomo receiving 44 percent. Cuomo conceded soon after the polls closed and the early counts indicated Mamdani was set to win.

Now, Mamdani will face off against Adams, who is running as an independent. Cuomo will also remain on the general ballot after forming his own political party.

open image in gallery Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani secured the Democratic nomination for mayor last month ( REUTERS )

Mamdani, a member of the New York State Assembly, is running on a platform of making New York a more affordable place to live.

He has pledged to increase taxes on the wealthiest New Yorkers to pay for social programs throughout the city. Mamdani says he wants to eliminate city bus fares, create city-owned grocery stores and provide universal childcare for parents with children between six weeks old and five years old.

Adams has long opposed Mamdani’s economic platform and recently claimed he was born with a “silver spoon.”

“It is a choice between someone who’s delivered lower crime, the most jobs in history, the most new housing built in decades than an assembly member who did not pass a bill,” Adams said late last month.

Adams was indicted on federal corruption charges last year, which were dropped weeks after President Donald Trump took office.

Prosecutors said Adams accepted illegal gifts from Turkish citizens and at least one government official. These alleged gifts included lavish hotel stays and meals. He was also accused of seeking out campaign funds from Turkish sources during his 2021 mayoral campaign.

Adams denied all wrongdoing.

The Independent has contacted Mamdani for comment.