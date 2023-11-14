Watch live: New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks live amidst fundraising controversy

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks live after his phones were seized by the FBI amidst an investigation into a fundraising controversy surrounding his campaign.

On Monday November 13 he dodged questions regarding the controversy whilst at speaking at Manhattan helipad where an air taxi company was demonstrating electric aircraft. When a reporter asked whether anyone else on his team had had their phone seized, Adams laughed, then walked away.

Agents raided the Brooklyn home of one of Adam’s top fundraisers on November 2 and took away her devices and folders. Almost 100 FBI agents and executed search warrants or conducted interviews at a dozen locations concurrently at 6am on that day.

Eric Adams denied any wrongdoing and involvement in illegal political fundraising, with his campaign pledging to review its books and the actions of its workers after the raids.