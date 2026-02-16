Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A businessman running to be Texas comptroller has been revealed as the person who bought Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous New Mexico ranch, according to a report.

Don Huffines, 67, a self-described “MAGA Trump Republican,” is the current owner of the former Zorro Ranch in Santa Fe County, according to records obtained by The Santa Fe New Mexican.

The property – including a 26,700 square foot hilltop mansion, where the late billionaire sex offender abused victims over a 26-year period – was first put up for sale in July 2021, two years after Epstein’s suicide in a New York City jail cell, and was valued at $27.5 million at that time.

It was sold in 2023 for an undisclosed amount to an entity called San Rafael Ranch LLC, which the newspaper has now traced to Huffines through public records requests.

The newspaper adds that the property was valued for tax purposes at $21.1 million for the 2023 fiscal year, and that the LLC argued that Epstein’s “notoriety” and its higher sales price meant a lower valuation was merited.

open image in gallery Jeffrey Epstein’s former ranch in southern Santa Fe, New Mexico ( US Department of Justice )

The Santa Fe County assessor later revalued the property for that tax year at $13.4 million, according to the New Mexican.

Its address was changed from 49 Zorro Ranch Road to 49 Rancho San Rafael Road in 2024.

“Four years after Mr Epstein’s death, the Huffines family purchased property in New Mexico listed at public auction whose proceeds benefited his victims,” Huffines’ campaign spokesperson Allen Blakemore said in a statement.

“Prior to the auction listing, they had never visited the property.”

The Independent has also reached out to the Huffines campaign for comment.

open image in gallery Former Texas state senator Don Huffines, running to be the Lone Star State's next comptroller, has been revealed as the man who bought Jeffrey Epstein's ranch in New Mexico following his death in 2019 ( Getty )

The GOP candidate for Texas comptroller is a former state senator from Dallas who declares on his website that he intends to “DOGE Texas to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse and save taxpayer money,” and make the Lone Star State “a lighthouse for liberty.”

“Guided by his deep Texas roots and commitment to faith, family, and freedom, Don has spent his life fighting to protect taxpayers and advancing conservative values,” his bio states, also noting his “generous” philanthropy and making clear that he “learned the value of hard work early while greasing cars for $2 an hour at his family’s automotive business.”

Huffines’ campaign boasts endorsements from Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, former congressman Ron Paul, conservative influencer Riley Gaines, former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, and the late Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk.

He currently holds a steady lead over his three primary rivals, boasting a 20 percentage point lead over Acting Comptroller Kelly Hancock and a 12 percentage point lead over Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick, according to The Texas Tribune, citing polling published last week.

New Mexico lawmakers are seeking to create a bipartisan “truth commission” to uncover precisely what happened at the ranch after Epstein acquired it from former state governor Bruce King in 1993.

open image in gallery Epstein pictured in New Mexico with his dogs in an undated photo released by the Department of Justice in compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act ( US Department of Justice )

The late Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre was pictured at the property while other survivors of his abuse, including Annie Farmer and “Jane,” have described the ordeals they suffered at the site at the hands of Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

“What we’re going to try to do is get everything on the record in the time span that he was here,” state representative Andrea Romero told KOB 4 last week.

“When we heard the allegations from his various victims of people who alleged that they were trafficked here, that they were sexually abused here – some as children – I’m just heartbroken, and it’s just so disgusting to think that that happened on our watch at all.”