Marjorie Taylor Greene ignores Trump ties to Epstein while slamming Clinton

Maga lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene has conveniently ignored Donald Trump’s ties to late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein while lashing out at Bill Clinton for his.

Up to 200 Epstein associates will soon be unmasked after a judge ordered the unsealing of court documents in a lawsuit brought by Epstein victim Virginia Guiffre against his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

Many of the documents, to be unsealed after 1 January, have previously been publicly released – though hundreds of names were redacted in the filings.

Last month, US District Judge Loretta Preska ruled that there was no legal justification to keep the names redacted as “John and Jane Does”, paving the way for several famous figures to find their names tied to Epstein.

Former president Mr Clinton is expected to be identified as “Doe 36” and is mentioned in more than 50 of the filings, according to a report from ABC News.

Ms Greene seized on the report, taking to X to say that it comes as “no surprise”.

“For some us, it’s no surprise at all that Bill Clinton will be named in the Jeffrey Epstein files. We said it a long time ago but they labeled us conspiracy theorists,” she wrote.

“There will be lots of names you’ve never heard of and the IC collected info on them. Pedophiles belong in jail not on secret government lists.”

Jeffrey Epstein appears in court in West Palm Beach in 2008 (AP)

Several social media users were quick to point out that former president Mr Trump has also been tied to Epstein, with flight logs showing that he flew on the paedophile’s private jet multiple times.

“Donald Trump is on the list, do you say the same for him, doubt it,” one person posted.

Another person echoed Ms Greene’s post: “For some us, it’s no surprise at all that Donald Trump will be named in the Jeffrey Epstein files. We said it a long time ago but they labeled us conspiracy theorists. There will be lots of names you’ve never heard of and the IC collected info on them.”

There is no indication of any wrongdoing on Mr Trump or Mr Clinton’s part, with Ms Guiffre making no allegations against the former presidents in the suit.

However, she claims she met Mr Clinton on Epstein’s Caribbean island.

Flight logs have previously revealed that Mr Clinton flew on Epstein’s private jet in 2002 and 2003 to destinations outside the Caribbean.

Ms Giuffre filed the defamation case in 2015 after Maxwell called her a liar over her claims that she had been sexually abused as a minor.

The defamation case was settled in 2017 and placed under a protective seal. It formed part of a criminal investigation that led to Maxwell being convicted of child sex trafficking in December 2021 and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The Miami Herald, whose investigation into Epstein led to his arrest in 2019, then sued for the release of all documents related to the lawsuit.

Maxwell’s attorneys had fought for the names to remain private, before lifting their objection in early 2022.

After Judge Preska issued a 51-page ruling earlier this month ordering the names of Epstein’s associates to be “unsealed in full”, several individuals on the list have sought to keep their names hidden.

The federal judge has ordered that several of Epstein victims named in the documents should remain anonymous.

The batch of documents will shed more light on Epstein’s decades-long sex trafficking and abuse network, and is likely to include emails, depositions and other legal documents.

Epstein killed himself in a New York jail cell while awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges in 2019. Since then, his estate has been embroiled in lawsuits with JP Morgan, the US Virgin Islands and dozens of victims.