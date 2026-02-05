Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Representative Jim Jordan has lifted the lid on the questions former President Clinton and former First Lady Clinton are likely to face at their Epstein depositions.

Jordan, who is the chair of the House Judiciary Committee, revealed that the sweeping interrogation could see the Clintons being grilled on a number of Trump’s grievances, including the 2016 investigation into the now-president’s alleged links to Russia.

Bill and Hillary Clinton had long resisted attempts to get them to testify over the Epstein scandal, finally agreeing to appear before the House Committee after being threatened with being held in contempt of Congress.

The pair had previously maintained that getting them to testify was an attempt to embarrass them.

And now, while appearing on Newsmax’s Ed Henry: The Big Take, Jordan, a close ally of Trump, has revealed what the Clintons could be up against when they finally sit before Congress.

open image in gallery Jordan says Hillary Clinton could face a particularly gruelling appearance before Congress, given her long-running feud with Trump dating back to the 2016 election ( AP )

"I think there's some questions that aren't necessarily directly related to the whole Epstein matter that are pretty important," he said. "And we will ask them all kinds of questions."

However, Jordan says Hillary Clinton could face a particularly gruelling appearance before Congress, given her long-running feud with Trump dating back to the 2016 election.

“Remember, it was 10 years ago, started with the Clinton campaign,” Jordan said, “this whole weaponization of government targeting of President Trump.”

"But it started with the dossier that was paid for by the Clinton campaign," he added, referring to the Steele Dossier.

open image in gallery Jim Jordan said the former first lady could face ‘accountability’ ( Getty )

The 35-page document alleged that Russian agencies had attempted to damage Clinton’s campaign in order to deliver a Trump victory, although the now-president has denied any collaboration or collusion with Russia.

The document is also considered unverified, with the Clinton campaign paying an $8,000 fine to the FEC in 2022 for describing payments for the dossier as “legal services” rather than “opposition research.”

Although the document was not used in the 2017 investigation into Russian interference in the election, that same probe found it likely that Kremlin-sanctioned interference in the campaign had occurred.

Hillary Clinton’s deposition is scheduled for February 26, while her husband is slated to appear before Congress the following day. Each of their testimonies will be filmed and transcribed.

The huge number of mentions of Bill Clinton’s name in the Epstein files is likely to come up, with the Democrat maintaining a relationship with the financier from the early 1990s until the early 2000s.

Their working relationship is believed to have ended prior to Epstein’s child sex conviction in 2008. Neither Clinton is accused of any wrongdoing in the case.

Hillary Clinton even maintains that she never even met the convicted financier and pedophile.

open image in gallery Much of the questioning will focus on Bill Clinton’s friendship with Jeffrey Epstein ( DOJ )

In a joint letter, Bill and Hillary Clinton slammed the Committee’s attempts to force them to testify and maintained that they have handed over the information they have on Epstein’s crimes.

“We have tried to give you the little information we have. We’ve done so because Mr. Epstein's crimes were horrific," the letter read. "If the government didn’t do all it could to investigate and prosecute these crimes, for whatever reason, that should be the focus of your work.”

Donald Trump has admitted to feeling uncomfortable with the circumstances that have led the Clintons to testify.

“It bothers me that somebody is going after Bill Clinton,” he told NBC Nightly News. “See, I like Bill Clinton. I liked his behavior toward me.

“I thought he got me, he understood me.”

In the meantime, Hillary Clinton has struck a defiant tone.

“So let’s stop the games,” she blasted on X. “If you want this fight, @RepJamesComer, let’s have it—in public.

“You love to talk about transparency. There’s nothing more transparent than a public hearing, cameras on. We will be there.

The Independent has reached out to Jim Jordan and the Clinton Foundation for comment.