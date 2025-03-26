Elon Musk issues ominous message to Rep. Maxine Waters after Melania Trump threat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elon Musk issued an ominous message to a veteran Democrat after she was filmed suggesting that First Lady Melania Trump should be investigated and possibly deported from the United States.

Rep. Maxine Waters, 86, came under fire from Musk after the video of her making threats about Melania during an anti-Department of Government Efficiency rally at the weekend in Los Angeles, California, went viral.

Musk commented on the video of Waters’ late Tuesday on X writing: “At some point, the many crimes of Maxine Waters will catch up to her.”

In the clip, published by X account “End Wokeness” and also posted by Fox News host Sean Hannity Tuesday, Waters is heard saying: “If he wants to start looking so closely to find those who were born here and their parents were undocumented, maybe he ought to first look at Melania.”

During the speech, Waters then issues an empty threat on the First Lady, declaring: “We don’t know whether or not her parents were documented. And maybe we better just take a look.”

Her comments came in relation to the Trump administration’s pledge to stamp out birthright citizenship in the U.S. – a bid that has faced multiple hurdles from judiciary officials.

The Los Angeles Times pictured Waters amid the fray of hundreds of others protesting at the rally.

open image in gallery A video of the 86-year-old Democrat floating the idea that Melania needed to be investigated has been circulating online since the weekend ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Despite Musk’s remarks about “crimes,” according to public records, Waters has no criminal record.

Melania was born in Slovenia in 1970 and moved to New York in 1996 to embark on her modeling career. While in New York, Melania met Trump at a party in 1998, and seven years later, the pair exchanged vows a Mar-a-Lago.

The First Lady was initially granted U.S. entry on an "Einstein Visa," also known as an EB-1, which is traditionally reserved for highly acclaimed people in their field.

According to her White House biography, she was granted U.S. citizenship in 2006 and is now the only First Lady to become a naturalized citizen.

Melania’ss parents were able to follow her to the U.S. on green cards that she sponsored in 2018.

open image in gallery Melania Trump was granted her U.S. citizenship in 2006 and is the only First Lady to become a naturalized citizen ( AFP via Getty Images )

Before floating the idea of investigating the First Lady, Waters is heard in the video slamming the President’s calls to rebuke birthright citizenship.

“When he [Trump] talks about birthright, and he’s going to undo the fact that the Constitution allows those who are born here, even if the parents are undocumented, they have a right to stay in America,” she says.

The clip was shared by Hannity on Tuesday, who titled the footage: “MAD MAXINE! Crazy California Rep Suggests First Lady Should Be Deported in Unhinged Rant.”

The Saturday rally is one of several events that have occurred across the nation since Musk began actively participating in the second Trump administration.

The Independent contacted Rep. Maxine Waters for comment.