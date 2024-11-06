Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Elon Musk has proclaimed victory for Donald Trump as he took an early lead over Kamala Harris.

“Game, set, and match,” the Tesla and SpaceX boss declared on his social network X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday evening.

“America is a nation of builders. Soon, you will be free to build,” he followed up.

Musk has donated more than $130m to Trump and other Republicans during this election, though that is a drop in the ocean compared to his estimated net worth of nearly $265m – which makes him the richest person on Earth.

As a major government contractor, he stands to gain much from a Trump presidency, and Trump himself has floated the idea of appointing Musk to a federal advisory commission.

”At the suggestion of Elon Musk,” the former president said he would form a “government efficiency commission” that would perform “a complete financial and performance audit of the entire federal government.”

Elon Musk claims early victory for Trump with 6 of 7 swing states still uncalled ( X )

“I think we can [cut] at least $2 trillion,” Musk said at Trump’s flagship rally at Madison Square Garden on October 27. He has previously said a Trump victory would create “an opportunity to do kind of a once-in-a-lifetime deregulation and reduction in the size of government”.

Six out of seven swing states remained uncalled on Tuesday evening after Musk made his post, but early voting data suggested that there had been a major swing towards Donald Trump across the nation.