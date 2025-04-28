Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
America tells Musk that they dislike him and don’t think he has helped cut government waste

The unfavorable poll comes as Musk prepares to step back from the Trump administration to devote more time to his businesses

Rhian Lubin
in New York
Monday 28 April 2025 08:54 EDT
Elon Musk says his DOGE work will drop 'significantly'

Elon Musk’s popularity is waning as Americans reveal they do not believe he has helped to cut government waste, according to a new poll.

Musk, who was appointed by President Donald Trump to lead the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, is regarded more negatively now than he was in February, a Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll found.

The poll found that 35 percent of Americans approve of the way the billionaire is handling his job in Trump’s White House, compared to 57 percent who disapprove. In a February poll by the newspaper, 49 percent disapproved. The Tesla boss’ approval rating has not changed significantly since February, when it was 34 percent.

DOGE claims it has saved an estimated $160 billion through mass layoffs and gutting federal agencies. But Musk’s role in cutting waste and eliminating fraud from the federal government is not deemed as successful by Americans as he might like.

Elon Musk, who was appointed by President Donald Trump to lead the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, is regarded more negatively now than he was earlier in the year, according to a poll. (Getty Images)

While 43 percent said federal government waste has decreased under Trump, 31 percent said it stayed the same and 25 percent said it had increased.

When asked about fraud, 34 percent said it has increased under Trump, 34 percent said it has stayed the same and 32 percent said it has decreased.

Musk said he would be reducing his time with DOGE beginning next month after his electric car company Tesla reported its lowest revenue since Q3 2021. Last week, the company reported its lowest revenue since Q3 2021, with a double miss EPS of $0.27 vs an estimated $0.39 and revenue of $19.34 billion vs a $21.11 billion estimate. Tesla’s net income fell 71 percent in the first quarter.

Musk said he would still be working with the Trump administration one or two days a week. “Starting next month, I'll be allocating far more of my time to Tesla,” he said last week.

