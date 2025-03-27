Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emails sent by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency asking federal workers to respond with five accomplishments have reportedly run into a technical hitch.

The billionaire ordered federal workers to email the Office of Personnel Management listing five weekly achievements as part of a drive by the Trump administration to drastically reduce federal staff numbers.

When workers submitted their lists, many received bounceback emails informing them that the department’s inbox was full, Bloomberg reports.

“The recipient’s mailbox is full and can’t accept messages now. Please try resending your message later, or contact the recipient directly,” emails received by workers seen by the outlet reportedly said.

The fault comes as Musk has branded himself and his DOGE team as the White House’s “tech support” and threatened to terminate workers who did not respond to the emails.

Employees across the Social Security Administration, Department of Health and Human Services and the Internal Revenue Service received the bounceback, according to ABC News.

Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency told federal workers to send a weekly email detailing five accomplishments. But workers reported receiving a bounceback from the Office of Personnel Management after submitting their responses ( AP )

The issue was “resolved quickly earlier this week,” a spokesperson for the Office of Personnel Management told The Independent.

Enforcing Musk’s demand has “waned” at some agencies, sources told ABC News. “Some employees have simply stopped submitting their reports without consequence,” the outlet reports.

One employee told the outlet that they send the same five accomplishments to the Office of Personnel Management every week but are never questioned about it. Another said: “I don't think anyone is reading these.”

The first email sent in February led to outrage and confusion among government departments. Some issued directives to workers telling them that the initiative was voluntary, contrary to what the White House was saying.

After a backlash, Musk said the emails were a way of checking if employees “had a pulse.”

“This was basically a check to see if the employee had a pulse and was capable of replying to an email,” Musk said. “This mess will get sorted out this week. Lot of people in for a rude awakening and strong dose of reality. They don’t get it yet, but they will.”

In his capacity as “tech support,” Musk and his DOGE team will assist the White House and National Security Council in investigating how a journalist was added to a Signal group chat with national security officials, the White House press secretary said on Wednesday.

“Elon Musk has offered to put his technical experts on this to figure out how this number was inadvertently added to the chat. Again, to take responsibility and ensure this can never happen again,” Karoline Leavitt said.