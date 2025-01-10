Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Billionaire Elon Musk, who is set to co-lead the new advisory Department of Government Efficiency, has admitted the agency likely won’t make the $2 trillion in federal budget cuts he originally promised.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO revealed his goal of cutting $2 trillion from the $6.8 trillion federal budget was just the “best-case outcome” during a live interview Wednesday with Stagwell CEO Mark Penn.

“Do you think the $2 trillion is a realistic number now that you’re looking more closely at it?” Penn asked.

“I think we’ll try for $2 trillion. I think that’s the best-case outcome,” Musk responded. “But I do think that you kind of have to have some overage. I think if we try for $2 trillion, we’ve got a good shot at getting $1 [million].”

open image in gallery Elon Musk admitted his Department of Government Efficiency likely won’t make the $2 trillion in federal budget cuts as promised ( Getty Images )

“If we can drop the budget deficit from $2 trillion to $1 trillion and free up the economy to have additional growth, such that the output of goods and services keeps pace with the increase in the money supply, then there will be no inflation,” he added. “So that, I think, would be an epic outcome.”

Musk is set to co-lead the department — which will operate outside of government, President-elect Donald Trump has claimed — alongside former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

The pair have boasted of their plan to slash the federal budget, largely by making drastic cuts to agencies and carrying out mass fairings.

open image in gallery Elon Musk (left) speaks with Stagwell CEO Mark Penn on an X livestream, where he made the admission ( X/Screenshot )

Musk has been promoting the $2 trillion number since he appeared at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally in late October.

“How much do you think we can rip out of this wasted, $6.5 trillion Harris-Biden budget?” Howard Lutnick, the billionaire chief executive of financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald, asked Musk on stage at the rally.

“I think we can do at least $2 trillion,” the world’s richest man responded.

Economists have long warned that cutting nearly one-third of the nation’s federal budget is implausible.

“There’s a long history of the fantasy that one smart businessman will just identify trillions in waste, but that’s just not how it works,” Brian Riedl, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute thinktank, told The Washington Post in November.