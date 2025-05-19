Elon Musk endorses conspiracy theory around Biden’s cancer diagnosis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump’s ally, Elon Musk, endorsed a conspiracy theory about former-President Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis in a post on X.

On Sunday night, right-wing podcast host Clint Russell took to X to accuse the Democrats of forging an “evil” plan to get Biden elected into office and strategically drop out because of his diagnosis, to pave the way for Kamala Harris to take the reins.

The former President was diagnosed with an “aggressive” prostate cancer on Friday, according to a spokesperson on his behalf.

“So the plan was to run Biden, lie about his cancer and dementia, get him back in the WH, and then have him immediately step aside so Kamala's reign of terror could begin.

“All while trying to jail or kill DJT. Just making sure we're all on the same page, here. These people are evil,” the Liberty Lockdown podcaster scorned on X.

Musk, who has become a recent figure of the past after he slipped away from his political duties with the Department of Government Efficiency, simply responded with a “bullseye” emoji in a dart board, appearing to pledge his support for the bizarre claim.

Joe Biden was diagnosed with prostate cancer last week, said his representatives ( AP )

Other members of the Trump clan, including the president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., leapt to X to make inaccurate claims.

“What I want to know is how did Dr. Jill Biden miss stage five metastatic cancer or is this yet another coverup???” the eldest tweeted on X Sunday.

The businessman appeared to conflate former first lady Jill Biden’s doctor of education (EdD) degree from the University of Delaware with a formal medical qualification.

Another user, Grummz, went beyond to chime in on the conspiracy debate, writing: “We came so close to total wipeout in the US. X would be gone, mass censorship the norm, and total woke takeover in gaming and movies.

“And quite possibly WW3. Count your blessings,” he added.

Musk’s short and curt response came in response to both men’s ramblings.