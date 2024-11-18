Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The world’s richest man has appointed himself Donald Trump’s “first buddy” as he plays an influential role shaping the incoming administration, but tension between Trump’s closest allies and Elon Musk is reportedly boiling over.

Musk is clashing with longtime Trump attorney and adviser Boris Epshteyn, including questioning his influence in president-elect’s nominations for his Cabinet and top White House jobs, Axios has reported, citing people familiar with the conversations.

The billionaire accused Epshteyn of leaking information about Trump’s transition process, including personnel picks, during a “massive blowup” and a “huge explosion” between the two men during a dinner in front of guests at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club, according to Axios.

open image in gallery Elon Musk’s closeness to Donald Trump has reportedly rubbed some of the President-elect’s advisers the wrong way ( USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con )

“You don’t know what you’re talking about,” Epshteyn reportedly fired back.

Musk has reportedly criticized Epshteyn’s influence in selecting nominations for the Department of Justice, including far-right congressman Matt Gaetz for attorney general.

Tesla’s CEO has also pushed for Trump’s transition team co-chair Howard Lutnick for Treasury secretary, over favored Wall Street veteran Scott Bessent. He also praised a foreign leader’s decision to cut tariffs — the same Trump wants to raise in the US to the highest levels in decades.

“Bessent is a business-as-usual choice, whereas [Lutnick] will actually enact change,” Musk posted on his X platform. “Business-as-usual is driving America bankrupt.”

open image in gallery Musk next to Howard Lutnick at a Trump rally at Madison Square Garden, in New York ( REUTERS )

The apparent rivalry between the billionaire, who funneled nearly $120 million into Trump’s campaign, and one of Trump’s most loyal advisers appears to have provoked Trump’s inner circle, already reportedly growing annoyed with Musk’s presence.

Epshteyn has remained a key legal ally to the former president after joining a spurious campaign to overturn election results in 2020, and has remained a close adviser through his 2024 campaign and post-election transition.

Axios’ report comes days after a person familiar with the Trump transition told NBC News that Musk has been “behaving as if he’s a co-president and making sure everyone knows it” while also “taking lots of credit for the president’s victory. Bragging about America PAC and X to anyone who will listen.”

open image in gallery Jason Miller, Musk, Stephen Miller, Boris Esphteyn, Natalie Harp and Dan Scavino arrive with Donald Trump at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, days after the election ( Getty Images )

Musk, meanwhile, is set to lead a newly created Department of Government Efficiency with entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy; both have pledged to recommend mass firings and drastic spending cuts across the federal government.

The billionaire has also joined meetings with Trump and his advisers discussing Cabinet appointments as well as a call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Musk also stands to benefit from Trump’s incoming administration, as his business empire faces regulatory scrutiny under President Joe BIden’s administration with ties to Russia and China potentially facing investigations.

SpaceX has been awarded roughly $16 billion in federal contracts since 2017, according to government records. The company could see a massive boom if Trump commits to a pledge to expand space investments. Trump praised SpaceX at his campaign rallies and committed several minutes to talking about the company and Musk during his election night victory speech.

The Independent has requested comment from Musk and Trump’s transition team.