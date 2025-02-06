Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced Wednesday that Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) will take part in upgrading the U.S. aviation system following the deadliest airline accident in decades.

“Big News,” Duffy wrote on X. “Talked to the DOGE team. They are going to plug in to help upgrade our aviation system.”

Musk reposted Duffy’s message, adding: “With the support of President @realDonaldTrump, the @DOGE team will aim to make rapid safety upgrades to the air traffic control system. Just a few days ago, the FAA’s primary aircraft safety notification system failed for several hours!”

Musk has had a difficult relationship with the Federal Aviation Administration since at least 2023, according to Time. The FAA accused Musk’s company Space X last September of having used a launch control room for one of its missions which had not been approved by the agency. The FAA ended up fining SpaceX for that and a number of other violations more than $600,000.

Following Musk's objections, former FAA administrator Michael Whitaker announced that the FAA would delay a scheduled launch of a SpaceX rocket. Musk called for Whitaker to resign on a number of occasions, and the FAA administrator left his post on President Donald Trump’s inauguration day last month, Mediaite noted, just days before the deadly crash last week between an Army helicopter and American Airlines flight in Washington, D.C that killed 67 people.

Even as the U.S. is suffering a shortage of air traffic controllers, the Trump administration included the FAA in its massive buyout offer to federal employees. Following last week’s collision before almost no details were known, Trump blamed diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has had a contentious relationship with the Federal Aviation Administration ( REUTERS )

Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg blasted the administration, accusing the Trump team of creating a chaotic atmosphere at the FAA before the crash.

“They can't spin this away. The Trump administration contacted air traffic controllers, offering buyouts to leave their jobs. It's a very easily proven fact,” he wrote on X on February 2. “Now they claim the controllers aren't eligible for buyouts after all. What changed? Why were they sent the offer? At best - and this is being generous - it was disturbingly sloppy, in a field which demands precision and competence.”

Critics on social media blasted the news shared by Duffy, with conservative commentator Charlie Sykes writing that it was the “scariest thing I’ve read today. And that’s saying a lot.”

Trump critic attorney Ron Filipkowski asked: “Is there going to be any oversight or transparency on this one or is it going to be another ‘trust me bro’ where anyone who asks questions about it gets investigated by the DC US Attorney for DOGE harassment?”