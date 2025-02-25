Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newly obtained records reportedly appear to indicate that President Donald Trump’s State Department was in fact aiming to arrange a $400 million government contract with one of Elon Musk's companies, even as it downplayed the lucrative deal when it was exposed by the media.

The State Department said after the reports earlier this month that it was abandoning plans to buy $400 million worth of "armored electric vehicles” that had earlier listed Tesla as the intended provider in its own document.

The record had been quickly scrubbed to eliminate mention of Tesla following news reports of the pricey contract going to a company even as the CEO of that same company, Elon Musk, was working for the government firing people and cutting other contracts as head of the Department of Government Accountability in what appeared to be a tremendous conflict of interest.

Officials claimed that the contract had actually been mooted during Joe Biden’s administration, and that Tesla had been the only company to respond at the time to the government's requests for information about replacing some vehicles.

But NPR reported Monday that a State Department document it obtained revealed that the Biden administration only planned to spend $3.5 million —less than one percent of the $400 million contract listed in the Trump administration records. The Biden proposal involved $483,000 worth of electric vehicles, plus $3 million for supporting equipment such as charging stations, NPR reported.

A State Department spokesperson told The Independent that the massively higher number provided in the current administration’s document was “an estimate; as mentioned, this was a request for information, not a solicitation for a contract.”

The request was “strictly to gather information, and the Department of State has no intentions to move forward with the solicitation,” the spokesperson insisted.

Musk himself has claimed to have no knowledge of the $400 million figure, and has called accusations of self-dealing a "lie.”

It comes as Musk continues to orchestrate massive budget cutbacks and layoffs of federal employees on behalf of Donald Trump, even though his own companies have been promised or paid nearly $21 billion in federal funding since 2008.

The latest controversy was set off by a State Department procurement forecast that predicted spending $400 million over the next five years on "armored Teslas" for U.S diplomatic staff, as first reported by Drop Site News.

The document was listed as having last been edited on December 13, after Donald Trump's election victory, but before he officially took office.

On February 13, however, after Drop Site's initial report, the document was quietly edited to say "armored electric vehicles" instead of "armored Teslas.”

Experts interviewed by NPR said that $400 million might be a ballpark figure to replace the State Department's entire fleet of diplomatic vehicles with Tesla Cybertrucks, but expressed doubts about the wisdom of doing so.

It remains unclear which president’s aides or officials originally decided on the $400 million figure.