Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Ella Emhoff, the 25-year-old stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, was rushed out of a New York City restaurant after a man “caused damage” to Secret Service vehicles parked outside after confronting an agent.

The incident occurred around 12.40 pm Tuesday along Hudson Street and North Moore Street in the Tribeca neighborhood, a NYPD spokesperson told The Independent.

“An individual approached two United States Secret Service vehicles parked in lower Manhattan and, without provocation, caused damage to the rear license plate area of both,” Secret Service Spokesperson James Byrne told The Independent in a statement.

Agents detained the man, 45-year-old Harry Heymann, until local authorities arrived and placed him into custody.

Ella Emhoff was rushed out of a lower Manhattan restaurant after an angry man damaged the rear of Secret Service vehicles parked outside ( Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows )

Emhoff was inside the resteraunt with a friend and the rushed from the establishment and put in an SUV while the incident happened.

At no point was the model and fashion designer “in danger as a result of this incident,” Byrne added.

Heymann was arrested and charged with one count of obstruction of government administration and one count of criminal mischief, the NYPD spokesperson said.

Heymann allegedly tore a license plate off of one of the Secret Service vehicles and complained to a plainclothes agent stationed outside of the restaurant, accusing law enforcement of taking advantage of the NYPD’s parking passes in the crowded Manhattan street, TMZ first reported.

It’s not immediately clear whether Heymann knew that the vehicle belonged to the Secret Service or whether Emhoff was inside.

Emhoff, the daughter of second gentleman Doug Emhoff and his first wife, recently came to her stepmother’s defense after JD Vance’s past comments calling Harris a “childless cat lady” resurfaced.

The so-called “First Daughter of Bushwick” took to Instagram last week, writing: “How can you be ‘childless’ when you have cutie pie kids like cole and I?” She added: “I love my three parents.”

She also recently agreed with pop star Charli XCX’s classification of the presumptive Democratic nominee being “brat,” writing on her Instagram story: “@charli_xcx gets it.”