Senator Elissa Slotkin made the jump from the House to the Senate earlier this year. On Tuesday night, she was the Democrats’ choice to deliver their response to President Donald Trump’s aggressive address to a joint session of Congress.

A former CIA analyst and assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs, Slotkin spoke from her home state of Michigan, an important swing state won by Trump in 2024.

Trump slammed former President Joe Biden for the rise in inflation and defended his steep new tariffs during his speech, but Slotkin zeroed in more on the economy during her comparatively short rebuttal, coming in at about 10 minutes compared to Trump’s roughly 90.

Slotkin began by focusing on kitchen table issues, saying that the country needs to see decreasing costs on groceries, housing, healthcare, and a return of good-paying jobs.

"Look, the president talked a big game on the economy, but it's always important to read the fine print. So do his plans actually help Americans get ahead? Not even close," said Slotkin.

The 48-year-old also slammed Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

"Is there anyone in America who is comfortable with him and his gang of 20-year-olds using their own computer servers to poke through your tax returns, your health information, and your bank accounts?" she asked.

Slotkin acknowledged that the U.S. government needs to be more efficient, but she said there’s “no oversight” over what Musk and his “gang” are doing.

The senator went after Musk and Trump for the “mindless” layoffs of federal workers, some of whom were hired back just days later.

"No CEO in America could do that without being summarily fired," said Slotkin.

She also criticized the president for last week’s blow-up in the Oval Office between Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. She argued that former Republican President Ronald Reagan "must be rolling in his grave."

"We all want an end to the war in Ukraine. But Reagan understood that true strength required America to combine our military and economic might with moral clarity," she added. "And that scene in the Oval Office wasn't just a bad episode of reality TV. It's summed up Trump's whole approach to the world."

Trump "believes in cozying up to dictators like Vladimir Putin and kicking our friends like the Canadiens in the teeth,” said Slotkin.

“He sees American leadership as merely a series of real estate transactions,” she argued. “As a Cold War kid, I'm thankful it was Reagan and not Trump in office in the 1980s. Trump would have lost us the Cold War.”

“Donald Trump's actions suggest that in his heart, he doesn't believe we're an exceptional nation,” she added. “He clearly doesn't think we should lead the world. Look, America is not perfect, but I stand with the majority of Americans who believe we are still exceptional, unparalleled, and I would rather have American leadership over Chinese or Russian leadership any day of the week.”

The senator urged Americans not to despair but to organize and join groups focused on issues they care about.

"Hold your elected officials, including me, accountable. Watch how they're voting. Go to town halls and demand they take action. That's as American as apple pie,” said Slotkin.

"Pick just one issue you're passionate about and engage. And doomscrolling doesn't count. Join a group that cares about your issue and act,” she added. “And if you can't find one, start one. Some of the most important movements in our history have come from the bottom up.”