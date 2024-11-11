Trump set to announce Elise Stefanik as his UN ambassador
The New York representative has allegedly already accepted the position in the president-elect’s administration
Donald Trump is set to select New York Representative Elise Stafnik as the US ambassador to the United Nations, according to reports.
The 40-year-old GOP lawmaker is said to have accepted the president-elects offer after Trump made a statement to the New York Post on Sunday evening.
“I am honored to nominate Chairwoman Elise Stefanik to serve in my Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter,” Trump told the outlet.
Two sources close to the matter first told CNN that Stafnik was offered the ambassadorial role on Sunday.
