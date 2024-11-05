Watch live: 2024 presidential election results map as states turn red or blue for Trump and Harris
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Watch live as a US presidential election map animates states turning red or blue as each is called for either the Democrats or Republicans on Tuesday, 5 November.
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris made their final pitches to voters on Monday before voters went to the polls.
As election workers count the ballots and voting data is released, media outlets will begin to call states in favor of either Kamala Harris or Donald Trump this evening. While outlets will likely call the final result in the days or week(s) after 5 November, their determination is only ever a projection. The election will be officially certified on 6 January by Congress.
The economy and the state of US democracy are among the top issues cited by voters in NBC News’s exit poll, according to the preliminary results.
The Republican chose to close out his final rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with personal attacks on Harris, former House speaker Nancy Pelosi and their fellow California Democrat Adam Schiff.
The Democrat was joined in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, by celebrities Lady Gaga, Oprah Winfrey, Ricky Martin and The Roots while Katy Perry and Christina Aguilera supported her in Pittsburgh and Las Vegas.
At midnight, the first in-person votes were cast in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire – a tradition going back almost 65 years.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments