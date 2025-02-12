Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Leaders in red states are welcoming the idea of shutting down the Department of Education despite the fact that it might cost them millions, and in some cases billions, in federal funding.

They’re preparing plans for when the Trump administration brings about the removal of the department and are sharing their confidence that they will be able to step in and fill the void.

President Donald Trump has been arguing for the removal of the agency for years, and he’s now reported to be looking at taking executive action to gut the department while pushing lawmakers to conduct the final execution. Trump cannot remove the department without an act of the legislative branch.

Education department heads in several states led by Republicans say that the possible move would bring opportunities to remove bureaucratic barriers regarding funding as well as cumbersome reporting requirements.

Republican New Hampshire Department of Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut told The Hill that the Trump White House is “providing states greater control over the education of the children in their states.”

He added that every state has “different needs in order to serve our communities, to meet the educational objectives and needs of our children in our state.”

open image in gallery President Donald Trump has indicated that he is seeking to abolish the Department of Education by executive order in the coming weeks. Some Republican state leaders are applauding the move, even if it might cost them millions ( Getty Images )

“We may have to do things differently,” he added. “I think … the conversation around providing states greater control over education is a really important and a healthy one.”

Similarly, Wyoming Republican State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder said Trump possibly going through with the removal of the department “aligns with my belief that education policy should be returned to the states, allowing for more localized and effective decision-making.”

“I really anticipate having more flexibility to use federal funding to best meet the needs of Wyoming students and so without the red tape and bureaucracy from D.C., but receiving that funding in more of a block grant method,” she told The Hill. “Then we can more effectively use those funds in ways that we know is going to work best in our state.”

Following reports on Trump’s plans to gut the department, Democrats were shut out of its headquarters as they demanded a meeting with the acting secretary. Trump’s choice for education secretary, former WWE boss Linda McMahon, is set to appear for her confirmation hearing on Thursday.

The federal Department of Education provides about 10 percent of K-12 school funding, and it also operates a number of programs working with the states.

open image in gallery Trump is reported to be looking at cutting education programs that are not written into law and significantly decreasing the number of staff at the department ( AFP via Getty Images )

Democrats are concerned about Republican plans for the department, which may include cuts to programs such as Title 1, which works to improve disadvantaged schools, the Individuals with Disabilities Act, and its Office of Civil Rights.

Meanwhile, Edelblut argued that Title 1 is not being used properly in New Hampshire and that the state would do a better job allocating those funds.

Trump is reported to be looking at cutting education programs that are not written into law and significantly decreasing the number of staff at the department.

North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Maurice Green, a Democrat, told The Hill that “A productive partnership with and continued funding from the federal government are essential for North Carolina’s students and schools.”

“About $1.2 billion for North Carolina public schools comes from the U.S. Department of Education annually,” said Green. Most of that funding goes to Title 1 and IDEA efforts.

“The complete loss of this funding would be detrimental to students and result in the loss of thousands of educator jobs,” Green added.