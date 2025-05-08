Trump pulls U.S. attorney nominee after pushback from GOP Senators
President Donald Trump has withdrawn the nomination of Ed Martin to serve as the U.S. attorney for Washington.
The withdrawal of Martin, who has served as the interim U.S. attorney, comes after pushback from Republican Senators. North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis announced Tuesday that he would not support Martin’s nomination because of his support for rioters involved in the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.
“We have somebody else that will be great,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday. “I just want to say, Ed is unbelievable, and hopefully we can bring him into, whether it’s DOJ or whatever, in some capacity.”
“To me it was disappointing, I’ll be honest. I have to be straight,” the president added. “I was disappointed, a lot of people were disappointed, but that’s the way it works sometimes … We felt ... it would be hard, and we have somebody else we’ll be announcing over the next two days who’s gonna be great.”
Martin has used his authority to get revenge on Trump’s opponents as he has threatened to investigate Democrats, academic institutions, and some critics of billionaire and Trump adviser Elon Musk. He has also worked to pick apart the January 6 investigation.
Tillis, an important Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, blocked Martin’s path to confirmation as the panel would now be tied at 11 votes each, as all 10 Democrats on the committee opposed his nomination.
More follows...
