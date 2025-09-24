Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Department of Justice attorney who has displayed an unwavering loyalty to President Donald Trump indicated he is investigating “potential abuses of government authority” related to an FBI agent who was part of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting defamation lawsuit against InfoWars founder Alex Jones.

Ed Martin, the DOJ Pardon Attorney who is also tasked with investigating the weaponization of the federal government, sent a letter to a lawyer representing retired Special Agent William Aldenberg on September 15, requesting information about his role in the $1.4 billion defamation lawsuit against Jones.

“As you may know, there are criminal laws protecting the citizens from actions by government employees who may be acting for personal benefit,” Martin wrote. “I encourage you to review those.”

Among the information, Martin asked if Aldenberg received financial benefits from helping organize the defamation lawsuit in which he was a plaintiff alongside the family of victims.

Aldenberg was among the law enforcement officers who responded to emergency calls from Sandy Hook Elementary School the day of the shooting and witnessed the dead children. Six educators and 20 children were killed in the mass shooting.

open image in gallery Ed Martin, a staunch Trump ally and the DOJ Pardon Attorney, asked whether a former FBI agent benefited financially from organizing a defamation lawsuit against Alex Jones ( AP )

However, as a result of Jones spreading false conspiratorial claims that the shooting was a hoax on InfoWars, Aldenberg and the families of the victims were subjected to public harassment and abuse.

Aldenberg and 14 other plaintiffs filed a defamation lawsuit against Jones. Aldenberg was the first witness in the blockbuster trial and tearfully testified about witnessing the horrific scene and how Jones’ lies that he was a “crisis actor” led to harassing phone calls and emails.

Ultimately, the plaintiffs were awarded $1.4 billion in damages. Of that, Aldenberg was awarded approximately $90 million.

In his letter to Aldenberg’s attorney, Martin also asked whether Aldenberg made it clear his testimony was “in his personal capacity” and if Aldenberg had recused himself “from matters in his work to protect himself and others from conflict.”

open image in gallery Aldenberg, pictured testifying during the defamation trial, broke down in tears when describing his experience witnessing the dead children at Sandy Hook Elementary School ( AP )

Another question asked whether Aldenberg had any correspondence with Berlin Rosen, a public relations firm.

Christopher Mattei, the attorney who represents Aldenberg and the victims' families, called the DOJ’s inquiry “disgusting” and “pathetic.”

"Thanks to the courage of the Sandy Hook families, Infowars will soon be finished,” Mattei said in a statement. “In his last gasps, Jones is once again harassing them, only now with the corrupt complicity of at least one DOJ official. It’s as disgusting as it is pathetic, and we will not stand for it."

The Independent has asked the DOJ for comment.

open image in gallery Jones has repeatedly tried to escape paying the victims of Sandy Hook families and a former FBI agent $1.4 billion ( AFP via Getty Images )

Martin asked Aldenberg’s attorney to respond to his questions in writing by September 29 and specifically asked to “keep this correspondence confidential” because he did not want to “litigate this in the media.”

However, Jones himself posted a copy of the letter on X on Tuesday morning alongside a photo of him and Martin.

Jones has continuously sought to escape the $1.4 billion defamation payment.

Martin, meanwhile, has embarked on a mission to investigate and potentially prosecute Trump’s claims of anti-conservative bias. Martin has sent letters to others, including medical journals, seeking information about potential bias.