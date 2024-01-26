Missouri Republican wants to bring back ‘duels’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Missouri state senator proposed reinstating a practice used by America’s founding fathers to settle disputes as tensions flare in the statehouse: duels.

“If a senator’s honor is impugned by another senator to the point that it is beyond repair and in order for the offended senator to gain satisfaction, such senator may rectify the perceived insult to the senator’s honor by challenging the offending senator to a duel,” states the proposal which was written by state Sen Nick Schroer.

“The trusted representative, known as the second, of the offended senator shall send a written challenge to the offending senator. The two senators shall agree to the terms of the duel, including choice of weapons, which shall be witnessed and enforced by their respective seconds,” it continues.

“The duel shall take place in the well of the senate at the hour of high noon on the date agreed to by the parties to the duel.”

Missouri Senate Democrats underscored the ongoing bitterness on the other side of the aisle, posting the proposal on X with the caption: “The Missouri Republican Civil War continues to escalate as a member of the Freedom Caucus faction has filed a proposed rule change to allow Senators to challenge an ‘offending senator to a duel.’”

Mr Schroer’s chief of staff, Jamey Murphy, told Newsweek that the state senator is “deeply committed to restoring a sense of honor in the Missouri Senate.”

He emphasised, “While the idea of a duel may have been suggested in a metaphorical sense, the core message is about fostering respect and reminding members that the words used in a debate may have real consequences.”

Missouri state Senate Leader Caleb Rowden removed several members of the Missouri Freedom Caucus from their committee chairs this week after excessive party infighting.

Mr Rowden explained his decision on X: “A chamber designed to be occupied with civil, principled statesmen and women has been overtaken by a small group of swamp creatures who, all too often, remind me more of my children than my colleagues.”