North Dakota Gov Doug Burgum’s debate attendance in question after basketball injury
Related video: What to watch for in the first 2024 GOP presidential debate
North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum’s debate attendance is in question after he was injured playing basketball with his staff.
On Tuesday, he was taken to an emergency room in Milwaukee, Wisconsin – where the debate will take place tonight – and it remains unclear if he’ll be able to stand in time for tonight’s debate, according to CNN.
More follows...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies