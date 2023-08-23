Jump to content

North Dakota Gov Doug Burgum’s debate attendance in question after basketball injury

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Wednesday 23 August 2023 14:43
North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum’s debate attendance is in question after he was injured playing basketball with his staff.

On Tuesday, he was taken to an emergency room in Milwaukee, Wisconsin – where the debate will take place tonight – and it remains unclear if he’ll be able to stand in time for tonight’s debate, according to CNN.

More follows...

