Warning: the following livestream has not been independently fact-checked and may contain misinformation. The Independent strives to counteract misinformation across its platforms.

Watch live as Donald Trump’s criminal trial on charges of falsifying business records to conceal a hush money payment to a porn star continues in New York on Tuesday 7 May.

Prosecutors in the former president’s case are expected to call more witnesses as they build out their argument that he was responsible for illegally covering up a hush money payment to Stormy Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 election.

They have shown the former president’s signature was on payments at the heart of the case and over the next two weeks, aim to demonstrate that Mr Trump, running again for president, was responsible then for an illegal cover-up.

On Monday, jurors saw the 34 business records that prosecutors say were falsified by Mr Trump to obscure his reimbursement of then-lawyer Michael Cohen, who made a $130,000 payment to Ms Daniels to keep quiet about a 2006 sexual encounter she says she had with Mr Trump.

The first former US president to undergo a criminal trial, he has pleaded not guilty and denies that he ever had sex with Ms Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

Mr Trump was yesterday fined $1,000 for a gag order violation, as the judge warned of possible jail time.