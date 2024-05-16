Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Warning: This livestream has not been independently fact-checked and may contain misinformation.

Watch a live view of Trump Tower in New York City on Thursday, 16 May, as Donald Trump's criminal trial continues in a Manhattan court.

Today's proceedings will see the ex-president's former “fixer” Michael Cohen returning to the witness stand for further cross-examination by the defence.

On Tuesday, Mr Cohen was grilled about his changing attitudes towards his former boss, referencing insults thrown at Mr Trump on podcast and social media and the idea that he has profited from publicly attacking the former president through merchandise sales.

Mr Cohen previously told jurors that the former president personally authorised him to make a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels weeks before the 2016 election, to stop her from telling a story about an alleged sexual encounter with Mr Trump.

Mr Trump has pleaded not guilty and denies any sexual encounter with Ms Daniels.

He has portrayed the case as an effort to harm his 2024 presidential campaign.

Prosecutors do not anticipate calling any more witnesses.