Warning: the following livestream has not been independently fact-checked and may contain misinformation.

The Independent strives to counteract misinformation across its platforms.

Watch live as Donald Trump’s hush money trial continues on Tuesday, 30 April, with the banker for former Trump fixer Michael Cohen due to give further testimony after taking the stand at the end of last week.

Gary Farro, a banker assigned to Cohen at First Republic Bank, told the New York court that Cohen urgently asked for his assistance setting up an LLC shell company while negotiating a hush money payment to Stormy Daniels in 2016 to cover up an alleged affair with the former president.

The account, Essential Consultants LLC, was used to wire Ms Daniels a $130,000 payment at the heart of the president’s criminal case.

Ms Daniels alleges a 2006 sexual encounter with Mr Trump, which he denies.

Judge Juan Merchan is still yet to rule on whether Mr Trump should be held in contempt of court for violating a gag order imposed on him to stop attacks on witnesses, jurors, and court staff.