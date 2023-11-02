Watch live: Donald Trump civil fraud trial continues as son Eric expected to testify

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial continues in New York on Thursday 2 November.

The proceedings ramped up yesterday as the former president’s son, Donald Trump Jr, began his testimony in the $250m case, though his answers were evasive.

Mr Trump’s eldest son is the first of four Trump family members to testify in the trial, the outcome of which could topple a business empire in the state.

On Thursday, Don Jr is expected to finish his testimony before Eric Trump also takes to the stand later in the day.

Next week, Ivanka Trump and the former president himself are also expected to take the stand and give testimony.

Meanwhile, the so-called “Trump too small” t-shirt case went before the US Supreme Court on Wednesday – a bizarre trademark dispute referring to the size of the former president’s hands.

In a case with a highly unusual backstory, the nine justices are being asked to decide if a section of US trademark law that prohibits trademarking a person’s name without their consent is actually a violation of the First Amendment.