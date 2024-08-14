Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Warning: This livestream has not been independently fact-checked and may contain misinformation.

Watch live as Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Asheville, North Carolina, on Wednesday (14 August).

The former president's appearance in the swing state comes as he attempts to turn the page on a difficult stretch of a 2024 bid in which his lead in opinion polls has all but evaporated.

Mr Trump has frustrated some supporters, donors and advisers by attacking his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, in personal terms, rather than focusing on what they argue are the failed policies she has promoted while in office as vice president.

His comments related to Ms Harris' racial identity have provoked concerns; Mr Trump has frequently implied that his opponent, whose mother was born in India and whose father was born in Jamaica, has only recently leaned into her Black identity.

Trump campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt has not addressed those criticisms directly, but argued Mr Trump would beat Ms Harris due to the vice president's record in office.