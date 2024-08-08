Support truly

Warning: This livestream has not been independently fact-checked and may contain misinformation.

Watch live as Donald Trump speaks from Mar-a-Lago in his first public appearance since Kamala Harris became the Democratic presidential nominee and selected Tim Walz as her running mate.

The former president announced the event, held at his beachside compound in Florida, on his Truth Social network and posted that he was eager to debate the vice president.

It comes after he hinted at an announcement about a possible debate earlier this week after pulling out of an ABC News debate scheduled for 10 September.

The former president had said he would prefer that Fox News sponsor the debate, but later showed willingness to reconsider ABC.

“I will expose Kamala during the Debate the same way I exposed Crooked Joe, Hillary, and everyone else during Debates,” he claimed on Truth Social, referring to Democrats Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton. “Only I think Kamala will be easier.”