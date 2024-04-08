Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Is it the moon crossing the sun? No, it’s Donald Trump’s head.

Seven years on from the notorious moment where he stared directly at the sun during the last solar eclipse over the US, the former president is jumping on the sungazing bandwagon yet again.

On Sunday night, Mr Trump posted a bizarre campaign ad on Truth Social where his own head takes on the role of the moon – blocking out the sun and plunging America into total darkness.

The video begins with the words “the most important moment in human history is taking place in 2024” emblazoned over an image of the flaming sun, while dramatic music plays in the backdrop.

Images show large crowds gathered to watch the solar event, staring up at the sky wearing protective glasses.

The footage moves between the awestruck crowds and the sun where a huge silhouette begins to slowly move across it.

But, it’s not the moon causing the rare phenomenon. It’s the outline of Mr Trump’s head – complete with quiff, bushy eyebrows and long neck.

As his head covers the entirety of the sun – creating its own solar eclipse – a phrase flashes across the screen: “We will save America. And make it great again.”

Some social media users were somewhat baffled by the message in the campaign ad: that Mr Trump will block out the sun and plunge the entire Earth into darkness.

It’s not the moon plunging the US into darkness. It’s Donald Trump’s head ( Donald Trump/Truth Social )

“Ah. So Trump getting “in front” of Biden will plunge America into darkness? (You know. Just like an eclipse),” one person posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“You also forgot to include the next frame, you know, the one where the sun reemerges. Eclipses are temporary. Like Trump.”

Mr Trump’s take on the 8 April eclipse comes seven years after his infamous moment during the last solar eclipse.

Back in August 2017, the then-president went viral when he ignored all solar safety recommendations by gazing directly at the sun with his naked eyes.

Mr Trump was joined by then-first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron on the Truman balcony at the White House to watch the rare phenomen.

Back in August 2017, the then-president went viral when he ignored all solar safety recommendations by gazing directly at the sun with his naked eyes during the eclipse ( AFP/Getty )

While Melania and Barron both sported eclipse glasses, the former president was seen staring repeatedly at the eclipse without proper eye protection.

At one point, an aide was heard shouting “don’t look” while Melania also appeared to encourage her husband to put on the protective eyewear. Looking directly at an eclipse without protective glasses can lead to severe eye damage and even blindness.

The moment began doing the rounds on social media – and has resurfaced once again ahead of Monday’s phenomenon.

A total solar eclipse is where the moon lines up perfectly between the sun and the Earth, completely blocking out the sun and leading to total darkness.

The April 8, 2024, solar eclipse will be visible in the entire contiguous United States, weather permitting ( Nasa )

In total, 44 million people are estimated to be on the path of totality that runs from Mexico to Canada for Monday’s eclipse – with many more visitors flocking to those areas to experience the rare moment in history.

Meanwhile, most of the rest of the US will be able to witness the eclipse in at least some way.

Monday’s eclipse will last for four minutes and 28 seconds, twice as long as the last solar eclipse in 2017.

However, forecasters are now warning that severe weather could ruin views of the eclipse across parts of the US, as a severe thunderstorm looks set to roll in over the western Plains to the Midwest.